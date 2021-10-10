Liberum Capital Raises Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s current price.
GFRD stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of £202.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.71.
About Galliford Try
