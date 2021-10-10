Liberum Capital Raises Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s current price.

GFRD stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of £202.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.71.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

