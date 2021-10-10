Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,544 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $742,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $296.19. 909,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.