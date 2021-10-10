Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Cormark

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s previous close.

LAC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.80.

TSE LAC opened at C$25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.13. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

