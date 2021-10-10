Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Holdings Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LOB. Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

