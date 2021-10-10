Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce $95.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.70 million to $99.50 million. Livent reported sales of $72.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $386.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $440.20 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,989. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

