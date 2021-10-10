Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,314.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.09 or 0.06239000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00318879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.49 or 0.01067508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00096802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00490203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00334971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00317878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

