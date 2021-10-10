LPL Financial LLC Buys 42,656 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $238,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.73 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

