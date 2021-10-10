LPL Financial LLC Buys 721,534 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $744,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.