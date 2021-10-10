LPL Financial LLC Has $305.56 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 392,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 377,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.