LPL Financial LLC Has $514.99 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,617 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.39% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $514,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

