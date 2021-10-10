LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0827 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $795.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,261,552 coins and its circulating supply is 12,254,319 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

