MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $16.12

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $16.77. MAG Silver shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 7,006 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 271.17 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $37,579,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

