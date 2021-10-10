Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 4850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

