Maker (MKR) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $155.42 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $2,584.31 or 0.04678481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00222929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00098853 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.