Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce sales of $199.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $764.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $40.89 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $2,276,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

