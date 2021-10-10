MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $32,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.00.

MKTX stock opened at $410.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.33. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.70 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

