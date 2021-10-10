Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAKSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

