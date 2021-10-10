Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,450 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $36,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $156.66. 1,028,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,855. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.