Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.