Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.62. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

