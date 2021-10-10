Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 26,302 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,553 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.94% of Citrix Systems worth $137,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

