Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $141.22 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,107 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $141,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

