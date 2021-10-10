Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $149.09 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,945 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $149,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

ES opened at $85.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

