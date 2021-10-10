Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.10% of Athene worth $143,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000,000 after buying an additional 938,348 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,974 shares of company stock worth $1,139,032. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

