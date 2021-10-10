Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,335,377 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,335,377 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $131,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

