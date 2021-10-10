Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.34 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.83 or 0.00325514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

