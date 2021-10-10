Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 176

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.63 ($2.97).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 164.85 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.46. The firm has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.