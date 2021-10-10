Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

MDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MDP stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. On average, analysts expect that Meredith will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Meredith by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

