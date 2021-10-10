Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 2,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 120,838 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRUS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

