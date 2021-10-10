MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,914 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of MetLife worth $110,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.