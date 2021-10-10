MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0301 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MGF opened at $4.32 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

