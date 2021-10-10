Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

MVST stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Microvast has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microvast by 16.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter worth about $652,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

