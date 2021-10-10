Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $800,591.40 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $18.50 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
