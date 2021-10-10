Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $800,591.40 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $18.50 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

