Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.28. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

