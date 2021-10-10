monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Canaccord Genuity

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.70.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $339.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.07. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $224,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

