Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

