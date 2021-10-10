Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,730 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average of $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

