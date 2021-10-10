Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

