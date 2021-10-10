Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

