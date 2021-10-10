Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,930,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,820,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $103.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.