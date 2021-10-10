Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 859 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average of $196.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.