Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,554,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,692 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $597,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $75,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $50,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

