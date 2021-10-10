Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Kate Swann Buys 27,757 Shares

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) insider Kate Swann bought 27,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

MOON stock opened at GBX 311.20 ($4.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 279.80 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.