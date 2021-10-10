Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.03.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$49.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares in the company, valued at C$95,167,143.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,980 shares of company stock worth $7,266,331.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

