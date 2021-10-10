Morgan Stanley Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $215.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.