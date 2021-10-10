Morgan Stanley Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $204.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.31.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.