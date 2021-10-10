Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $638.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $638.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $568.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $872.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,819. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

