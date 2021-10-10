MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $111,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

