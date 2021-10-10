MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $600.12 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $629.84 and a 200-day moving average of $541.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.