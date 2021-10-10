MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $600.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $629.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.00. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

